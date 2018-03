Sam Mogannam's mother used to puree all of the eggplant for her baba ghanouj in a food processor until silky-smooth because she didn't think her kids would like the chunkier version she grew up eating. 'But after a trip to visit my grandmother in Bethlehem, she decided to make it this way, and all of us were like, "Mom, don't ever do it another way again!'" he says.