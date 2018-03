Jose Garces butchers the lamb rack, then pounds the steaks superthin. Next he rolls them around a filling made with whipped goat cheese, crème fraîche and herbs and serves the finished meat rolls with homemade romesco sauce (a classic Spanish blend of tomatoes, almonds and roasted red peppers). At home, pound the lamb steaks slightly, then bread and pan-fry them until crisp. Top the meat with a tangy romesco sauce and a sprinkling of goat cheese and fresh herbs.