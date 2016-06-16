José Andrés in Virginia Wine Country

Chef José Andrés can’t hide his enthusiasm: for soccer, grape shoots and the extraordinary potential of Virginia’s wine.
Chef José Andrés can’t hide his enthusiasm: for soccer, grape shoots and the extraordinary potential of Virginia’s wine.
Boxwood makes terrific Bordeaux-style reds in horse country. A quick tour sounded great—until the rain started. boxwoodwinery.com
Rutger de Vink produces some of Virginia’s best reds. Hefting a 100-pound bottle takes muscle. rdvvineyards.com
Jim Law, an inspirational figure in Virginia wine, creates world-class single-vineyard Chardonnays. lindenvineyards.com
Andrés loves the Sauvignon Blanc here—and co-owner Kelly White’s cooking. glenmanorvineyards.com
Winemaker Luca Paschina led a tasting; afterward, Andrés sampled raw grape shoots. bbvwine.com
Hard at work after trying the Rhône-style wines at Dave Matthews’s winery. blenheimvineyards.com.
Real estate mogul Donald Trump’s winery is best known for sparkling wine, but its reds are impressive, too. trumpwinery.com
After tasting Shaps’s luscious Petit Manseng, Andrés bought four cases (three for America Eats Tavern, one for home). virginiawineworks.com
At the last stop on the tour, Andrés had aperitifs by a fire pit set near the Merlot vines. earlymountain.com