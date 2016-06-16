José Andrés in Virginia Wine Country

Chef José Andrés can’t hide his enthusiasm: for soccer, grape shoots and the extraordinary potential of Virginia’s wine.

Boxwood Estate Winery

Boxwood makes terrific Bordeaux-style reds in horse country. A quick tour sounded great—until the rain started. boxwoodwinery.com

RDV Vineyards

Rutger de Vink produces some of Virginia’s best reds. Hefting a 100-pound bottle takes muscle. rdvvineyards.com

Linden Vineyards

Jim Law, an inspirational figure in Virginia wine, creates world-class single-vineyard Chardonnays. lindenvineyards.com

Glen Manor Vineyards

Andrés loves the Sauvignon Blanc here—and co-owner Kelly White’s cooking. glenmanorvineyards.com

Barboursville Vineyards

Winemaker Luca Paschina led a tasting; afterward, Andrés sampled raw grape shoots. bbvwine.com

Blenheim Vineyards

Hard at work after trying the Rhône-style wines at Dave Matthews’s winery. blenheimvineyards.com.

Trump Winery

Real estate mogul Donald Trump’s winery is best known for sparkling wine, but its reds are impressive, too. trumpwinery.com

Virginia Wineworks / Michael Shaps

After tasting Shaps’s luscious Petit Manseng, Andrés bought four cases (three for America Eats Tavern, one for home). virginiawineworks.com

Early Mountain Vineyards

At the last stop on the tour, Andrés had aperitifs by a fire pit set near the Merlot vines. earlymountain.com

