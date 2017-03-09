Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo's New Year's Eve Dinner

This New Year's Eve party menu includes fun and delicious dishes, like thinly sliced skirt steak with smoky paprika butter.

Scallops with Potato Pancakes and Caviar Sauce

Vinny Dotolo found inspiration for this elegant dish by thinking about New Year’s Eve classics. Both Champagne and caviar flavor the butter sauce that he spoons over seared scallops set on mini potato pancakes.

Chicken-Liver Toasts with Shallot Jam

Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook spent a month perfecting their creamy chicken-liver mousse, topped with a jam of sweet sautéed shallots and balsamic vinegar.

Smoked-Trout Salad with Avocado and Grapefruit

When presenting their lemony smoked-fish salad, Animal co-chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo spread out the colorful ingredients—avocados, grapefruit, radishes, arugula and chunks of smoked trout—on plates. For a garnish, the pair ingeniously bake the smoked-trout skin until it's crisp, then break it up into shards.

Skirt Steak with Paprika Butter

“I love skirt steak because it’s just fatty enough, and it cooks quickly, which is great for dinner parties,” says Vinny Dotolo. He serves the steak thinly sliced, with a lightly smoky, tangy paprika butter and an earthy, wintry Sunchoke-Kale Hash with Farro.

Lemon-Curd Cakes with Poppy Seeds

This dessert has a tender cakey layer on the bottom, a luscious curd-like layer on top and poppy-seed crème fraîche to finish the whole thing off.

