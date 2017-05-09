This delicate broth is full of vitamin C, thanks to the pea pods Jeremy Fox simmers. (Snow peas are just as delicious and easier to find.) He tops the consommé with shards of white chocolate because he likes the way it brings out the peas sweetness while adding only a little fat.
In this very simple appetizer, Jeremy Fox combines slivers of nori with bits of goat cheese—a clever, tantalizing mix of salty and creamy—then serves the dish with radishes and a sprinkle of smoked salt.
Chefs aren't just eating at each other's restaurants when they travel, they're actually cooking in them. Los Angeles's Animal recently hosted Jeremy Fox of Tyler Florence's restaurant group, who spent a week serving dishes like butter beans bagna cauda.