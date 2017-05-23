Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Pig Roast

Roasting a whole suckling pig on an open fire is no job for slackers, but the results are totally worth it, as global superchef Jean-Georges Vongerichten proves at a party at his new weekend house outside Manhattan.
Vongerichten followed the spit-roasting instructions on SpitJack.com; here's our streamlined version.
It's impossible to grill tiny favas, but the sweet-starchy beans get a similar smoky flavor when they're charred quickly in a hot skillet. Jean-Georges Vongerichten tosses the charred beans with garlic, jalapeño, tarragon and cubes of cheese for a warm salad.
For this decidedly modern take on French glazed carrots, Jean-Georges Vongerichten swaps in a fragrant elderflower cordial for sugar and gives the glaze an unexpected kick with crushed pink peppercorns.
Jean-Georges Vongerichten is so fond of his wife Marja's ultrarich mac and cheese that it appears on the menu at the Mercer Kitchen, one of his New York restaurants. Marja makes the dish with four cheeses, from creamy Monterey Jack to extra-sharp cheddar. The most unusual touch: the cubes of cream cheese that melt on top.
Jean-Georges Vongerichten served this effervescent sour-cherry cocktail for his guests at the pig roast. He added yuzu juice (from the bumpy-skinned Japanese citrus fruit) for a citrus kick; a mix of tangerine and lime juices nearly matches yuzu's flavor.