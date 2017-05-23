Jamie Oliver

Dishes from the wildly popular English chef, including crumpets with bacon and roasted carrot and avocado salad with citrus dressing.

Food & Wine
Simplest Chicken-and-Leek Stew

Before cooking the chicken for his lovely stew, Jamie Oliver lightly coats the pieces in flour. Not only does that help the meat brown, it also thickens the tangy mustard sauce.

Caesar on the Light Side

Jamie Oliver makes his Caesar salad dressing with thick Greek-style yogurt, which he often uses as a healthy alternative to heavy cream and sour cream.

Flank Steak with Herbed Salsa

Jamie Oliver likes to chop all the salsa ingredients together on a large cutting board so the tomatoes, garlic, jalapeño and herbs get well combined. He even seasons the salsa and adds a splash of olive oil on the board.

Crumpets with Bacon

TV chef Jamie Oliver published an extraordinary cookbook, Jamie's Dinners, full of quick, British-inspired recipes. Consider what he does with crumpets, which look like English muffins but are doughier and full of small holes. Oliver turns them into a kind of french toast, soaking them in egg and then griddling them until they're moist in the middle and deliciously crisp on the outside. He likes to top the crumpets with maple syrup and a little bit of chopped red chiles.

Roasted Carrot and Avocado Salad with Citrus Dressing

This Moroccan-spiced salad combines vitamin A–rich carrots and heart-healthy avocados. Jamie Oliver’s favorite method for preparing carrots (as well as beets) is to first parboil them, then toss them with a dressing and roast them to intensify their sweetness.

