TV chef Jamie Oliver published an extraordinary cookbook, Jamie's Dinners, full of quick, British-inspired recipes. Consider what he does with crumpets, which look like English muffins but are doughier and full of small holes. Oliver turns them into a kind of french toast, soaking them in egg and then griddling them until they're moist in the middle and deliciously crisp on the outside. He likes to top the crumpets with maple syrup and a little bit of chopped red chiles.