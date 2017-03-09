James Beard Nominees for Rising Star Chef

This is a signature dish at Komi, where F&W Best New Chef 2007 Johnny Monis slowly roasts the baby goat in milk until it's meltingly tender, then simmers it in tomato sauce before spooning it over fresh, eggy pappardelle noodles. The key to the dish is giving all of the elements enough time to come together: "We never serve our ragù the same day we make it," Monis says. "When the ragù is allowed to cool overnight, the flavor and texture completely change."GO TO RECIPE
The mix of fresh crab, avocado and juicy heirloom tomatoes here is a classic combination. But Sue Zemanick, an F&W Best New Chef 2008, makes it seem new by tossing the salad with a vibrant, spicy dressing spiked with jalapeño.GO TO RECIPE
Instead of using high-calorie coconut milk, Sue Zemanick of New Orleans' Gautreau's substitutes coconut water (the clear liquid inside young coconuts) and a touch of full-fat sour cream to add richness to this curry sauce. Lime juice and red curry paste contribute superb tanginess and flavor, too.
In this exquisitely simple recipe, Gabriel Rucker brilliantly riffs on the classic combination of radish, butter and salt by tossing wedges of crunchy radish in a warm dressing made with brown butter (instead of oil) and Spanish Moscatel vinegar (which is golden and slightly bittersweet).GO TO RECIPE
