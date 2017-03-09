James Beard Nominees for Best New Restaurant

Food & Wine
Pappardelle with Lamb Ragù

Chef Way: F&W Best New Chef 2000 Andrew Carmellini serves fresh pappardelle with a ragù of house-ground lamb shoulder cooked in lamb stock. He finishes the dish with fresh ricotta and chopped mint.

Easy Way: Use store-bought pappardelle, ground lamb and chicken stock, then top the dish with fresh ricotta and mint.

Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib Roast with Mushroom-Armagnac Sauce

To keep this prime rib extra juicy, "ask your butcher to leave the fat cap on before tying the beef," says Melissa Perello, an F&W Best New Chef 2004. Roasting the prime rib in a bath of butter, a common chef's trick that Perello uses here, also helps.GO TO RECIPE
Shrimp with Fresh Citrus Sauce

Chef Way: Andrew Carmellini's sauce uses blood oranges, tangelos, clementines and tangerines. He sautés the shrimp separately.

Easy Way: Prepare a fast citrus sauce by adding grapefruit juice to the skillet as you cook the shrimp.

Spicy Braised Escarole

Chef Way: Andrew Carmellini prepares this dish with homemade bread crumbs and hard-to-find Sicilian oregano.

Easy Way: Top spicy greens with crispy panko (packaged Japanese bread crumbs) and a touch of supermarket oregano.

Ligurian Seafood Stew

Chef Way: After blanching peas, snap peas and fingerling potatoes, Andrew Carmellini adds them to a homemade mussel broth along with sea bass, clams, an herb pesto and little seafood meatballs made with shrimp, chorizo and scallops.

Easy Way: Narrow the ingredient list to the delicious basics—shrimp, sea bass and clams. Use bottled clam broth as a stand-in for mussel broth and flavor it with spicy chorizo.

Sheep's-Milk Ricotta Gnocchi with Mushrooms and Corn

Melissa Perello's gnocchi calls for sheep'-milk ricotta. Alternatively, use cow's-milk ricotta and drain it overnight in a fine strainer in the refrigerator; discard the whey.

