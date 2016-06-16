Jacques Torres Chocolate Factory Photo Tour

While Willy Wonka and his magical world of chocolate rivers and licorice trees may not exist, Jacques Torres and his spectacular New York City chocolate factory are very real. Recently, the legendary chocolatier gave F&W a tour of his giant, chocolate-packed production space. Sadly, we can’t share the incredible smells we experienced on the tour (they should be bottled and sold as perfume) but we can share some of what we saw. Here, a photo tour of Jacques Torres’s Brooklyn chocolate factory. —Justine Sterling