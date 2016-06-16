Jacques Torres Chocolate Factory Photo Tour

While Willy Wonka and his magical world of chocolate rivers and licorice trees may not exist, Jacques Torres and his spectacular New York City chocolate factory are very real. Recently, the legendary chocolatier gave F&W a tour of his giant, chocolate-packed production space. Sadly, we can’t share the incredible smells we experienced on the tour (they should be bottled and sold as perfume) but we can share some of what we saw. Here, a photo tour of Jacques Torres’s Brooklyn chocolate factory. —Justine Sterling

More
Food & Wine
1 of 10

Chocolate Turkeys

Jacques wants to make every holiday a chocolate holiday—including Thanksgiving. These huge chocolate turkeys are meant to be centerpieces for Thanksgiving feasts.

Advertisement
2 of 10

The Factory

Here, one of the chocolatiers paints molds with melted chocolate.

3 of 10

Vats of Chocolate

These vats of dark and milk chocolate are used to fill molds.

Advertisement
4 of 10

Candied Ginger

Here, an employee places candied ginger onto a machine that will cover each piece in chocolate.

Advertisement
5 of 10

Chocolate-Covered Ginger

After the ginger is covered in chocolate, it goes through a refrigerated tunnel that hardens the chocolate coating.

Advertisement
6 of 10

Assorted Chocolate Boxes

Assorted chocolate boxes are filled by hand.

Advertisement
7 of 10

Chocolate Bonbons

A box of chocolate bonbons ready to be sent to stores around New York City where they’ll be packaged for sale.

Advertisement
8 of 10

Rocky Road Cookies

There is an entire room dedicated to cookies. Here, giant, gooey rocky road cookies still in the oven.

Advertisement
9 of 10

Chocolate Pumpkins

Chocolate pumpkin molds ready for use as candy dishes.

Advertisement
10 of 10

Chocolate Ghost with Bat Buddy

The factory makes all of these giant Halloween centerpieces by hand. Using a mold, the chocolatiers paint the facial features and the bat’s body in different colors of chocolate before washing it with three coats of dark chocolate.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up