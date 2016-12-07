Italian Christmas Desserts

Also known as cucciddatu, cudduredda and a variety of other names in Sicily’s consonant-rich dialects, this ring-shaped cake consists of a perforated short crust packed around a dense filling of dried figs, raisins, almonds, pistachios and dark chocolate. The most festive versions also feature an array of brightly colored candied fruits, both inside and out.

Where to find it in Italy: Pasticceria Cappello, Via Colonna Rotta, Palermo