The challenge of preparing spring vegetables is in preserving their fragile color, texture and sweetness. Paul Bertolli's approach is to stew them gently with onion, garlic and olive oil; the vegetables cook gradually in the water they render. Since the cooking time for each one varies, simply add the next vegetable when the previous one has lost some of its crunch but is not softened to the core; the flavors will remain distinct yet also blend harmoniously. Spring vegetables are most flavorful when served lukewarm.