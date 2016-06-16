Inside the Spring Street Social Society

Evoking the Jazz Age, the Society transformed the library and boardroom of the former New York Times HQ into the setting for a slightly madcap party.

The Dress Code “We asked people to dress with a hint of nostalgia, since we wanted the event to have a vintage quality,” Janelle says. “There was a three-piece jazz band, and one of the servers broke into song.”

The Decorations The Brothers Mueller, designers and programmers, adorned the space with tassels and paper spikes. “I was having a paper moment,” says Janelle.