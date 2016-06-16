Inside Kara Walker's Art Exhibit at the Domino Sugar Factory

1 of 16
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
F&W was invited to see artist Kara Walker’s profound and provocative new exhibit: "A Subtlety: The Marvelous Sugar Baby, an Homage to the unpaid and overworked Artisans who have refined our Sweet tastes from the cane fields to the Kitchens of the New World." Here, a look at the incredible installation during its construction process.—Photographs by Lawrence Marcus.