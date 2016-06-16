Inside Kara Walker's Art Exhibit at the Domino Sugar Factory

Each statue stands five feet tall and weighs around 400 pounds. Walker first envisioned the pieces as translucent, but the final versions are caramelized and as dark as the molasses that drips through the space: “Molasses is meant to retain this association with plantation life and with slavery and by extension with its brownness and blackness. It still is used as feed for cattle. In a way it was a happy accident that these boy figures turned super dark.”