Here’s a man who is extremely superstitious about his eating. “I’m a big routine guy,” says Bradford. “I have to have everything in threes. At the restaurant that we’d go to on Thursdays [before high school games], we’d always have the same waitress and she’d always bring us three peppermints. One night we didn’t have that waitress and we didn’t get any peppermints. I had to tell my buddy, ‘Listen: you have got to tell our waitress that she has to bring three peppermints over here and bring me a to-go iced tea. That’s the routine.’ I just didn’t want to break the routine. On game day, if I eat fruit—I usually eat fruit in the mornings—I have to have three pieces of cantaloupe, three pieces of pineapple. Everything’s in threes.”