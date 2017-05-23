Innovative Thanksgiving Leftovers

Chef David Chang's super innovative recipes use Thanksgiving leftovers like turkey, brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes.
Chef David Chang's super innovative recipes use Thanksgiving leftovers like turkey, brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes.
Leftovers: Brussels sprouts
Innovation: Top with seasoned Rice Krispies for crunch
Leftovers: Roast turkey and turkey skin
Innovation: Make cracklings from turkey skin
Leftovers: Dark turkey meat and rice
Innovation: Simmer meat in a deeply savory combination of brown sugar and soy sauce
Leftovers: Mashed potatoes, green beans and gravy
Innovation: Use white bread as a wrapper
Leftovers: Sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce
Innovation: Use sweet potatoes to make ganache
Leftovers: Sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, bread crusts
Innovation: Use leftover bread crusts and crumbs to make cinnamon toast crumb topping