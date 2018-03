There is no Christmas tree like the one decorated with cookies. Cut the Kraft paper to the size of your table. Draw your best Christmas tree, even a triangle will do, and decorate it with the cookies and dried fruits. Chocolate mendiants make for spectacular "jeweled" balls, accompanied with snowflakes of pistachio orange blossom winter cookies. Light up your Christmas tree with Citrus-Scented Crisps as candles, topped with chunks of dried papaya flames and wrap it up in almond garlands. And, most importantly, do not forget to crown your tree with a star of glowing cranberries!