Complex Food Pairing: Chicken Livers with Bacon, Watercress and Dirty Rice

Why It Works: Dishes with more than one dominant flavor can be a wine-pairing nightmare. Look for a wine with a Labrador-like personality; something that plays well with everyone, like a lively, juicy red that’s not too tannic or acidic. Beaujolais or Lambrusco, such as the NV Gemma Rubia Lambrusco Secco, are good bets.