How to Shuck Oysters

Here, 4 simple steps for shucking oysters at home.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

How To Shuck Oysters

Every year, five million Island Creek oysters grow in the muddy flats of Massachusetts's Duxbury Bay. Most end up at top restaurants, but a few make it no further than Island Creek's floating "Oysterplex" for the farm's own seafood feast.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Step 1

Set the oyster flat side up on a work surface. Be sure to wear shucking gloves.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Step 2

Near the hinge, insert an oyster knife between the shells; twist the knife to pop the oyster open.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Step 3

Scrape the oyster from the top shell, then lift off the shell.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Step 4

Run the knife along the bottom shell to release the oyster.

 

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up