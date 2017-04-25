How to Shuck Oysters

Here, 4 simple steps for shucking oysters at home.
Here, 4 simple steps for shucking oysters at home.
Every year, five million Island Creek oysters grow in the muddy flats of Massachusetts's Duxbury Bay. Most end up at top restaurants, but a few make it no further than Island Creek's floating "Oysterplex" for the farm's own seafood feast.
Set the oyster flat side up on a work surface. Be sure to wear shucking gloves.
Near the hinge, insert an oyster knife between the shells; twist the knife to pop the oyster open.
Scrape the oyster from the top shell, then lift off the shell.
Run the knife along the bottom shell to release the oyster.