How to Make Tofu

Homemade soy milk is the key to the best tofu (most store-bought versions won't work), but the origin of the soybeans isn't an issue: "I asked tofu makers in Kyoto, Japan, where their beans are from," says Keane, "and they said America."

For details on making freshly pressed soy milk from dried soybeans, refer to steps 1-4 of Keane's Tofu Skins, Silken Tofu, or Firm Tofu recipes.