How to Make Thai Curry

A hit of Asian fish sauce adds a sweet-salty bite to this fragrant and spicy Thai green curry.
Forget take-out! Make your own homemade Thai curry with these simple steps.
Prepare all of the ingredients for the curry paste.
Combine all of the curry paste ingredients in a food processor and pulse to a paste.
In a large, heavy casserole, heat the peanut oil. Add half of the chicken and cook over high heat until browned all over. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Repeat with the remaining chicken.
Add the mushrooms to the casserole.
Cook over moderately high heat until softened and just beginning to brown.
Add the coconut milk, stock, lime leaves, peppercorns, 2 tablespoons of the fish sauce, 1/2 cup of the cilantro, 1/4 cup of the basil and a heaping 1/4 cup of the curry paste.
Bring to a boil and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes. Return the chicken and any accumulated juices to the casserole.
Add 1 tablespoon of the curry paste and simmer for 5 minutes.
Just before serving, add the remaining fish sauce, cilantro and basil.
Serve the chicken curry in deep bowls, with rice and lime wedges.