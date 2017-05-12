How to Make Tempura

Make ultra light and crispy tempura at home with our easy step-by-step tutorial.

1 of 8

Mission: DIY Crispy Tempura

Fizzy club soda in the batter makes this vegetable tempura supercrispy and light. A tangy ponzu-based sauce is perfect for dipping.

2 of 8

Place eggplant in a colander. Toss with 1 teaspoon salt and let sit for 15 minutes; rinse and squeeze gently to remove excess water.

3 of 8

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together ponzu, lime juice, ginger and scallion.

4 of 8

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder and 1 teaspoon salt. Gently whisk in club soda just until batter comes together; some lumps are OK.

5 of 8

Working in batches, dip squash, potato and lemon into batter, letting excess drip off.

6 of 8

Carefully lower the vegetables into hot oil.

7 of 8

Fry, turning occasionally, until cooked through, light golden and crispy.

8 of 8

Transfer the tempura to a paper towel–lined wire rack set over a baking sheet to drain and sprinkle with salt. Serve with dipping sauce.

