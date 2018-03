Continue to spread the rice all over the nori, rewetting your hands as necessary, until an even layer covers all but a 1/4-inch border at the top edge. Spread about 1/4 teaspoon of wasabi lengthwise along the middle of the rice. Lay about 2 ounces of the filling (either a single ingredient or a combination) along the center of the rice.

Wasabi Tip: "Rice, wasabi and fish should be in harmony," says Masaharu Morimoto. "We use more wasabi with fatty fish, less with lean fish."