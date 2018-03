The best lasagna, says chef Gerard Craft, doesn’t have tomato sauce or meat. The most perfect lasagna, he says, the one for true pasta lovers, is a creamy white version, a lush layering of just three elements: delicate homemade egg pasta, béchamel, and melted Grana Padano and Fontina cheeses. Here, he shares his recipe and step-by-step instructions on how to make it.