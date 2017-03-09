How to Make an Omelet Soufflé

Ideas in Food bloggers Aki Kamozawa and H. Alexander Talbot share their method for creating a fluffy omelet.

How to Make an Omelet Soufflé: Step 1

Separate three large eggs. In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks with a pinch of salt.

How to Make an Omelet Soufflé: Step 2

In another bowl, whisk the egg whites until soft peaks form.

How to Make an Omelet Soufflé: Step 2 (continued)

Then whisk one-fourth of the egg whites into the yolks.

How to Make an Omelet Soufflé: Step 3

Fold the yolk mixture into the remaining whites until no streaks remain.

How to Make an Omelet Soufflé: Steps 4-6

4. In an 8-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet, melt 1 1/2 tablespoons butter. Add the egg mixture to the skillet and shake to evenly distribute.

5. Sprinkle 1/2 cup Gruyère all over and transfer the skillet to the oven. Broil the omelet for 3 minutes, until lightly browned and very puffy.

6. Garnish the omelet with herbs and carefully slide onto a plate, folding it in half. Serve right away.

