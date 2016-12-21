How to Make Lemon Meringue Pie

The secret to the exceptionally silky lemon custard in this dessert: homemade sweetened condensed milk.

Meringue Pie Secrets

There's often a two-hour wait to get in the door at Revival in Minneapolis, where chef Thomas Boemer offers Southern classics like pimento cheese, pickled shrimp, lard-fried chicken and (until they run out) three kinds of pie. The mile-high lemon meringue is especially good. To give the custard a luxurious texture, Boemer makes his own condensed milk, using a generous amount of sugar. “In the South, they like their sweets sweet,” he explains. He adds sweet butter and brown sugar to the graham cracker crust before baking for a flavor boost. And he makes a marshmallowy Italian meringue that’s perfect for serious swirling. —Tina Ujlaki

Click through for a step-by-step breakdown.

Make the Sweetened Condensed Milk

Cook milk with sugar until thickened.

Make the Crust

In a pie plate, press the graham cracker crumbs into an even layer.

Fill the Pie

Cook the thickened milk with egg yolks, lemon and cornstarch and pour the custard into the baked crust.

Add the Meringue

Cover the filling with billowy Italian meringue and make pretty swirls.

Brown the Topping

With a blowtorch or under the broiler, brown the meringue until the swirls are nicely toasted.

