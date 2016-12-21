How to Make Lemon Meringue Pie

There's often a two-hour wait to get in the door at Revival in Minneapolis, where chef Thomas Boemer offers Southern classics like pimento cheese, pickled shrimp, lard-fried chicken and (until they run out) three kinds of pie. The mile-high lemon meringue is especially good. To give the custard a luxurious texture, Boemer makes his own condensed milk, using a generous amount of sugar. “In the South, they like their sweets sweet,” he explains. He adds sweet butter and brown sugar to the graham cracker crust before baking for a flavor boost. And he makes a marshmallowy Italian meringue that’s perfect for serious swirling. —Tina Ujlaki

