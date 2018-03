We asked Adeline Druart, dairy expert and general manager of the excellent Vermont Creamery, to teach us how to make cultured butter at home.

Tips for Success:

• A stand mixer makes a great butter churner—but a messy one. Use a pouring shield or cover the bowl with plastic.

• Any good-quality cream will work well, but look for the highest fat content possible. At least 40 percent butterfat is ideal.