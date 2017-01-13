How to Make Happy Pancakes

The name says it all for these thin, super-crisp snacks from Vietnamese-food expert and former F&W Test Kitchen supervisor Marcia Kiesel.

The Mission: DIY Happy Pancakes

The pancakes, studded with pork, shrimp and mushrooms and folded around raw bean sprouts, represent everything we love about Southeast Asian cuisine—simultaneously hot and crisp, cold and juicy, and invigoratingly aromatic.

In a bowl, whisk together the rice flour and 2 cups of cold water.

Mix in the turmeric and scallion.

In a large nonstick skillet, cook 3 slices of pork, 3 shrimp and a few slices of onion and mushroom for 1 minute.

Ladle 1/3 cup of the rice flour mixture into the pan, tilting the pan to evenly distribute the batter. Cover and cook until the sides of the pancake turn deep brown and curl up.

Scatter the bean sprouts over the pancake.

Fold the pancake in half and slide it onto a warm platter.

Serve the pancakes warm.

