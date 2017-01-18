How to Make Hand-Cut Noodles

David Chang makes simple hand-cut noodles inspired by the udon he learned to make in Tokyo.
David Chang makes simple hand-cut noodles inspired by the udon he learned to make in Tokyo.
David Chang serves his udon-inspired noodles in a fabulous mushroom broth flavored with dried shiitakes.
In a large pot, combine the kombu with 14 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat, without boiling, for 30 minutes.
Discard the kombu and bring the cooking broth to a boil. Add the ground mushrooms and return to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let steep for 30 minutes.
In the bowl of a standing electric mixer fitted with the dough hook, mix the flour and water at medium speed just until the flour is moistened.
Increase the speed to medium high and beat until a smooth, firm, elastic dough forms, about 8 minutes.
Wrap the dough in plastic and let stand for 30 minutes.
Add the soy sauce and mirin and bring to a boil. Add the sliced shiitakes.
Add the Swiss chard and cook just until tender.
On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out 1/8 inch thick.
Using a pastry wheel, slice the dough into uneven strips.
Bring the broth back to a boil and add the noodles. Cook, stirring, until the noodles are tender and the soup is slightly thickened, 5 minutes.
Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with kimchi and a little honey.