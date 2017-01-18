How to Make Hand-Cut Noodles

David Chang makes simple hand-cut noodles inspired by the udon he learned to make in Tokyo.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 12

The Mission: DIY Hand-Cut Noodles

David Chang serves his udon-inspired noodles in a fabulous mushroom broth flavored with dried shiitakes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 12

In a large pot, combine the kombu with 14 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat, without boiling, for 30 minutes.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 12

Discard the kombu and bring the cooking broth to a boil. Add the ground mushrooms and return to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let steep for 30 minutes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 12

In the bowl of a standing electric mixer fitted with the dough hook, mix the flour and water at medium speed just until the flour is moistened.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 12

Increase the speed to medium high and beat until a smooth, firm, elastic dough forms, about 8 minutes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 12

Wrap the dough in plastic and let stand for 30 minutes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 12

Add the soy sauce and mirin and bring to a boil. Add the sliced shiitakes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 12

Add the Swiss chard and cook just until tender.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 12

On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out 1/8 inch thick.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 12

Using a pastry wheel, slice the dough into uneven strips.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
11 of 12

Bring the broth back to a boil and add the noodles. Cook, stirring, until the noodles are tender and the soup is slightly thickened, 5 minutes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
12 of 12

The Mission: DIY Hand-Cut Noodles

Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with kimchi and a little honey.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up