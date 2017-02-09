How to Make Gumbo

The secret to great gumbo starts with the roux, a mixture of flour and oil that's cooked until it turns dark brown and smells of deeply toasted nuts. In many recipes, the roux alone can take up to an hour to cook over low heat. As TV personality and F&W contributor Andrew Zimmern demonstrates with this rich andouille, crab and oyster gumbo, it's possible to have delicious results in much less time by cooking the roux over a slightly higher flame: His roux only takes about 15 minutes. After that, it's just a matter of stirring in the "holy trinity"(an aromatic mixture of chopped onions, bell pepper and celery), andouille, stock and a few other ingredients and letting it simmer for one hour. The last steps: Stir in the seafood and enjoy. —Daniel Gritzer