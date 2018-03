Using a paring knife, deeply score the skin of each duck breast every 1/2 inch in a crosshatch pattern; season with salt. In a large skillet, arrange the duck breasts skin side down. Place the skillet over moderately low heat and cook, without turning, until some of the fat has rendered and the skin is golden brown, 14 to 16 minutes. Turn the breasts and cook until medium rare (130º internal temperature), 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest. Drain the fat from the skillet and save for another use; reserve the skillet.