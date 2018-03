Start with boiled potatoes and lemon vinaigrette (recipe below), then get creative.

Lemon Vinaigrette

Makes 1/2 cup

In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons minced shallots with 1/2 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest, 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 1 tablespoon Champagne vinegar and 1/2 tablespoon chopped thyme. Whisk in 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil and season with salt and pepper.