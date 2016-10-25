How to Make Croissants

Baker Erica Skolnik explains that the key to any good croissant is starting with butter and dough that are the same temperature: “That way, they roll together well but the layers stay separate, which gives the croissants their magical rise. From there, I go in my own direction.” For instance, she simplifies the notoriously fussy process by “turning” (rolling out and folding) her butter and dough just two times, not the traditional four. She also makes her croissants bigger than the classic kind. Here, step-by-step instructions to her perfectly light and flaky croissants.