Leave it to master chef Daniel Boulud, inventor of the foie gras-stuffed DB Burger, to come up with an elegant, Americanized version of the Provençal fish soup bouillabaisse. Boulud swaps in black sea bass and red snapper fillets for small whole fish, which makes the dish so much easier to eat (no bones or skin to deal with). But he still captures every bit of the iconic soup's classic flavor.