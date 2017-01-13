How to Make Beef Jerky

Real beef jerky isn't a smoky stick of preserved mystery meat. Rachel Graville's handmade version is an exemplar of the artisanal-jerky trend.

The Mission: DIY Sweet-and-Spicy Beef Jerky

Rachel Graville created this licoricey, Asian-inflected jerky after drinking a Manhattan Special soda, a fizzy, coffee-flavored drink created in 1895.

First: Prepare the Marinade

In a saucepan, boil the coffee, Coca-Cola and star anise until reduced by half.

Pour the reduction into a large bowl and let cool to room temperature, stirring often. Add the soy sauce, fish sauce, lime juice and sambal oelek and stir well.

Next: Prepare the Beef

Cut the beef into 1/4-inch-thick slices, either with or against the grain.

Add the beef to the marinade, a few slices at a time, stirring well to coat each slice with the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 6 to 8 hours.

Remove the beef from the marinade and pat dry with paper towels.

Arrange the beef on the racks, leaving 1/4 inch between slices. Bake for about 4 hours, until the jerky is firm and almost completely dry, but still chewy. Let cool completely on the racks before serving.

