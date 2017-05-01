How to Make Babka

A super-talented baker creates two versions of the Old World breakfast classic, now having a trend moment. 

1 of 9 © Con Poulos

DIY Babka

Melissa Weller is obsessed with breakfast pastries. “I’m not really a dessert person,” says the mastermind behind the superlative bagels and Old World baked goods at Sadelle’s in Manhattan, the latest effort from the team that launched Carbone. Weller’s thickly glazed babkas are particularly outstanding, with whorls of chocolate and chocolate-cookie crumbs or raisin-walnut filling inside tender, buttery dough. Here, she tells how to make her version of the Jewish bakery classic and offers a special twisting tutorial. —Tina Ujlaki

2 of 9 © Con Poulos

Make the Dough

In a stand mixer, blend the yeast mixture with the eggs and the dry ingredients until the dough is smooth. Beat in the butter, then let the dough rest and refrigerate it overnight.

3 of 9 © Con Poulos

Roll out the Dough

On a well-floured work surface, roll out the chilled dough to a 16-inch square.

4 of 9 © Con Poulos

Spread the Filling

Using a large offset spatula, evenly spread  chocolate–cookie crumb filling over the dough, to within 1/2 inch of the edge.

5 of 9 © Con Poulos

ROLL UP THE DOUGH

Beginning at the long edge closest to you, tightly roll up the dough jelly roll–style into a tight log.

6 of 9 © Con Poulos

Prepare the Twist

Cut the log in half crosswise and spread chocolate filling on the outside of one half; crisscross the two halves.

7 of 9 © Con Poulos

Twist the Logs

Carefully twist the coated and uncoated logs together to create the dough spirals.

8 of 9 © Con Poulos

Let the Babka Rise

Transfer the twist to a loaf pan lined with parchment paper. Cover loosely with a kitchen towel and let rise until doubled in bulk, then bake.

9 of 9 © Con Poulos

Glaze the Babka

Transfer the babka to a rack. Spoon a generous layer of chocolate glaze over the top and spread it evenly. Let the babka cool before serving.

