How to Have the Best Wine Year of Your Life

With wine, as with technology, you may need more storage than you think. Keep bottles consistently cool in one of these new fridges.

Perlick

A bartenders' favorite, Perlick now makes home models, like a 24-inch one with two temperature zones for 32 bottles. From $3,540; perlick.com.

Miele

The freestanding model is six feet tall, has three temperature zones and holds 178 bottles. $7,000; mieleusa.com.

True

This 15-inch model with space for 23 bottles fits almost anywhere. $3,400; true-residential.com.