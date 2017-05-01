How to Fold Dumplings

Here, chef Cara Stadler's step-by-step guide on making dumpling wrappers, plus ideas for three delicious fillings.

1 of 10 John Kernick

Step 1: Make the Dough

Put 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour into  a medium bowl. Slowly drizzle in 3/4 cup boiling water and mix with a wooden spoon until the mixture just comes together. Turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until a smooth dough forms, 5 minutes. Return the dough to the bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let rest at room temperature for at least  1 hour or up to 4 hours. 

2 of 10 John Kernick

Step 2: Cut the Dough

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and, using a sharp knife, cut it into 36 equal pieces (9 to  10 grams each).

3 of 10 John Kernick

Step 3: Roll the Dough

Roll each piece into  a ball. Using a small, lightly floured rolling pin, roll out 1 ball of dough to a 1/8-inch-thick round, then roll out just  the outer edge until it is 1/16 inch thick and  the wrapper is 3 1/2 inches in diameter.  (To hold the filling properly, the wrapper should be slightly thicker in the center than at the edge.) 

4 of 10 John Kernick

Step 4: Transfer Wrappers to a Parchment Paper

Transfer the wrapper to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and cover  with a damp kitchen towel. Repeat with the remaining balls of dough.

5 of 10 John Kernick

Step 5: Fill

Lay a wrapper in the palm of one hand. Using your finger, brush the outer edge of the wrapper with water. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of filling in the center.

6 of 10 John Kernick

Step 6: Start Pleating

Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of filling in the center. Fold the wrapper over the filling to form a half-moon; pinch at the top to adhere.

7 of 10 John Kernick

Step 7: Fold and Pleat

Fold a pleat in the wrapper on the top left, angling back toward the center. Press with your fingers to adhere.

8 of 10 John Kernick

Step 8: Make a Second Pleat

Repeat the pleating on the top right of the wrapper to meet the first pleat in the center. Transfer the dumpling to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap; repeat with the rest of the wrappers and filling.

9 of 10 John Kernick

Step 9: Cook the Dumplings

The best method for perfectly cooked, crisp-bottomed dumplings is fry-steam-fry. Get the whole recipe to this classic pot sticker preparation here.

10 of 10 John Kernick

Dumpling Variations

Here, three different fillings for your best-ever homemade dumpling wrappers:

Chicken-and-Cashew Dumplings

Pork-and-Shrimp Dumplings

Spicy Mapo Tofu Dumplings

