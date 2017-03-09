How to Eat and Drink Like the Cast of MTV's Jersey Shore

The pre-partying drink of choice for muscle-head Ronnie on MTV's Jersey Shore: the aptly-named "Ron Ron Juice." He prepares the fuchsia-colored beverage with watermelon, cherries, cranberry juice and vodka (and always while bare-chested). "It gets the night going," he says. "Whenever that stuff [sic] comes out, it's always a filthy night."
For a more refined way to get fists pumping, we offer star chef Bobby Flay's watermelon-tequila cocktails accented with fresh mint leaves.
In the first season, Sammi "Sweetheart" picks a fight with Mike "The Situation" when he refuses to help clean up after cooking for his roommates. His retaliation: "From now on you are excluded from dinner then. You are excluded from surf and turf night. You are excluded from ravioli night. You are excluded from chicken cutlet night."
For Mike "The Situation," not every night can be ravioli or chicken cutlet night if he wants to keep his ripped abs. "If you want to look somewhat like 'The Situation,' which is definitely going to be pretty hard, you need to get that protein in your diet," he says.
This mango-glazed turkey breast is an excellent source of lean protein.
In the first season, Mike "The Situation" places a bowl of "Haterade" under Vinny's bed to get back at him for behind-the-back gossiping. The pungent concoction consists of parmesan, milk, Caesar dressing, mayonnaise and Snooki's pickle juice.
This creamy Caesar-style dressing, prepared with mayonnaise and freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, is too delicious to be hidden away.
"If there are any problems or issues amongst your peeps, the family-style dinner is the time to fix them. If Joey got twisted the night before and started creeping on Tommy's chick, let them work it out over pasta fazool," writes Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino in his book Here's the Situation: A Guide to Creeping on Chicks, Avoiding Grenades, and Getting in Your GTL.
The beloved pasta e fagioli (pasta and beans), adorned here with sliced sausage, is a meal in itself.