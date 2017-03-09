How to Eat and Drink Like the Cast of MTV's Jersey Shore

The pre-partying drink of choice for muscle-head Ronnie on MTV's Jersey Shore: the aptly-named "Ron Ron Juice." He prepares the fuchsia-colored beverage with watermelon, cherries, cranberry juice and vodka (and always while bare-chested). "It gets the night going," he says. "Whenever that stuff [sic] comes out, it's always a filthy night."

For a more refined way to get fists pumping, we offer star chef Bobby Flay's watermelon-tequila cocktails accented with fresh mint leaves.

