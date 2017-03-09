How to Eat and Drink Like the Cast of MTV's Jersey Shore

Watermelon-Tequila Cocktails

The pre-partying drink of choice for muscle-head Ronnie on MTV's Jersey Shore: the aptly-named "Ron Ron Juice." He prepares the fuchsia-colored beverage with watermelon, cherries, cranberry juice and vodka (and always while bare-chested). "It gets the night going," he says. "Whenever that stuff [sic] comes out, it's always a filthy night."

For a more refined way to get fists pumping, we offer star chef Bobby Flay's watermelon-tequila cocktails accented with fresh mint leaves.

Spicy Dill Quick Pickles

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi adores pickles and eats them often during the show. "Pickles is my thing," she says.

These spicy dill pickles only take 20 minutes to prepare (plus overnight brining).

Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Cutlets with Mustard Sauce

In the first season, Sammi "Sweetheart" picks a fight with Mike "The Situation" when he refuses to help clean up after cooking for his roommates. His retaliation: "From now on you are excluded from dinner then. You are excluded from surf and turf night. You are excluded from ravioli night. You are excluded from chicken cutlet night."

For more delicious versions of "The Situation"'s various dinner nights, we offer a luxe surf and turf, pecorino ravioli and cheese-stuffed chicken cutlets (pictured).

Mango-Glazed Turkey Breast

For Mike "The Situation," not every night can be ravioli or chicken cutlet night if he wants to keep his ripped abs. "If you want to look somewhat like 'The Situation,' which is definitely going to be pretty hard, you need to get that protein in your diet," he says.

This mango-glazed turkey breast is an excellent source of lean protein.

Caesar-Style Dressing

In the first season, Mike "The Situation" places a bowl of "Haterade" under Vinny's bed to get back at him for behind-the-back gossiping. The pungent concoction consists of parmesan, milk, Caesar dressing, mayonnaise and Snooki's pickle juice.

This creamy Caesar-style dressing, prepared with mayonnaise and freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, is too delicious to be hidden away.

Fried Pickles with Spicy Mayonnaise

On a road trip from New York to Miami for the second season, Snooki discovers fried pickles, which she calls a "life-changing experience."

These fried pickles get their superb crispness from panko (Japanese bread crumbs).

Ice Cream

The cast of MTV's Jersey Shore scooped ice cream at Lecca-Lecca Gelato Caffe in South Beach, Florida, while taping the second season of the runaway hit show.

• Muscle-head Ronnie was constantly dipping into Biscotto Oreo (cookies-and-cream with crushed Oreo cookies and Nilla wafers).

• Mama's boy Vinny stuck to traditional chocolate.

• Ladies's man DJ Pauly D favored the tiramisu, which, interestingly enough, translates to "pick me up" in Italian.

• Resident cook Mike, a.k.a. "The Situation," preferred the mango, a lighter option to keep him looking "like Rambo with his shirt off."

• As for Snooki, she ate the café's sandwiches but didn't like the frozen desserts, or working—she often napped inside a shelf under the store's front counter.

Pizza

For the fourth season of MTV's Jersey Shore, the cast makes and serves pizzas to locals and tourists in Florence.

The secret to this crispy Sun-Dried Tomato and Arugula Pizza: giving the dough lots of time to rise, so it's pliant enough to stretch very thin.

Pasta e Fagioli

"If there are any problems or issues amongst your peeps, the family-style dinner is the time to fix them. If Joey got twisted the night before and started creeping on Tommy's chick, let them work it out over pasta fazool," writes Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino in his book Here's the Situation: A Guide to Creeping on Chicks, Avoiding Grenades, and Getting in Your GTL.

The beloved pasta e fagioli (pasta and beans), adorned here with sliced sausage, is a meal in itself.

Spicy Stewed Sausages with Three Peppers

In season one of MTV's Jersey Shore, before Sammi "Sweetheart" turns her attentions to Ronnie, she flirts with Mike "The Situation" over the Little Italy classic of sausages and peppers.

Bell peppers stewed in red wine and a generous garnish of grated pecorino cheese add extra richness to star chef Mario Batali's version of the dish.

—Alessandra Bulow

