“We were playing around with caviar service,” says co-chef Seth Siegel-Gardener. “And then one of us just said it: Let’s replace the blini with a giant chicharrón.” At their luxe restaurant, he and co-chef Terrence Gallivan top the gargantuan fried pork rind with “ham dust of the day” and serve it with a tin of layered hasselback caviar, crème fraîche and dehydrated capers and eggs. passandprovisions.com.