This 1927 hotel has hosted celebrities ranging from Errol Flynn to Elvis Presley. Now under new owner Rosewood, it has a celebrity chef, David Hawksworth, who shows his rigorous European training at Hawksworth Restaurant. The chef serves an array of vegetable crostini at the bar of his namesake restaurant. For his incredible glazed-beet-and-burrata toasts, to intensify the flavor of boiled beets and form a rich glaze, he cooks them a second time in sherry vinegar and sugar. rosewoodhotels.com.