Hot-Weather White Wines

Pairing: 2007 Prager Grüner Veltliner Achleiten Stockkultur Grüner Veltliner

Tony Bodenstein, the impressively talented winemaker at Prager, makes this concentrated and complex Grüner Veltliner from a single-acre plot of 70-year-old vines in the renowned Achleiten vineyard. It's one of those rare wines that seem to smell and taste different with each sip: lime, wildflowers, wet stone and more.