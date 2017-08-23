Hot-Weather White Wines

Dishes to pair with warm weather wines, from a light quinoa salad with sugar snap peas to deluxe lobster and potato chip rolls.

Greek Salad Skewers with Anchovy Aioli

Pairing: 2010 Skouras Moscofilero

With its aromas of honeysuckle and tangerine, this brisk white from one of Greece's top wineries smells as though it might be sweet. Instead, it's bone-dry and crisp, an ideal match for oysters on the half shell.

Samoan-Style Tuna-and-Cucumber Salad

Pairing: 2009 Casal Garcia Vinho Verde

Vinho Verde from Portugal has a fizzy quality that is a good match for the fresh coconut and cucumber flavors in this salad.

Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken

Pairing: 2008 Kris Pinot Grigio

Bright and airy, with aromas of flowers, almond and lime, this is a crisp and medium-bodied wine. Its zesty citrus flavors are rich, ripe and elegant.

Quinoa Salad with Sugar Snap Peas

Pairing: 2009 Nobilo Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

A combination of grapes from Marlborough's Awatere and Wairau subregions gives this white a good balance of crisp gooseberry and citrus fruit and the grassy, herbal notes that are the hallmarks of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

Deluxe Lobster and Potato Chip Rolls

Pairing: 2009 Bibi Graetz Bianco di Casamatta

The winemaker and talented Tuscan artist Bibi Graetz produces a wide range of wines, among them this vibrant, citrusy Vermentino.

Winter Chicken Salad with Citrus and Celery

Pairing: 2009 Tilia Torrontes

The steal among wine director George Miliote's whites is this floral, lively Argentinean.

Boston Lettuce Salad with Herbs

Pairing: 2008 Fillaboa Albariño

Albariño displays a rich, decadent side in this wine. The plush palate oozes melon, apricot, green almond and citrus flavors and contains plenty of acidity to balance the slightly oily texture.

Chilled Chardonnay-Braised Calamari Pasta

Pairing: 2010 Bodini Chardonnay

A portion of the sales of this clean, citrusy Argentine Chardonnay goes to a scholarship foundation for the winery workers' families.

Spicy Chickpea Salad

Pairing: 2007 Prager Grüner Veltliner Achleiten Stockkultur Grüner Veltliner

Tony Bodenstein, the impressively talented winemaker at Prager, makes this concentrated and complex Grüner Veltliner from a single-acre plot of 70-year-old vines in the renowned Achleiten vineyard. It's one of those rare wines that seem to smell and taste different with each sip: lime, wildflowers, wet stone and more.

