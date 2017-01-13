Hot Chocolate

Here, the best recipes for rich, creamy and indulgent hot chocolate.

Superrich Hot Chocolate with Coconut Cream

This ultra rich hot chocolate is made with coconut milk and then topped with coconut cream.

Double-Chocolate Hot Chocolate

This decadent version with made with both bittersweet and milk chocolate and then top it with marshmallows.

Frenched Hot Chocolate

"Chartreuse and chocolate is among the world's most underrated combinations," says Bobby Heugel, co-owner of Anvil Bar & Refuge in Houston. He melds the two ingredients in this boozy, rich hot chocolate.

Warm Churros and Hot Chocolate

Andrew Zimmerman grew up eating fluffy donuts in New Jersey, but today he favors churros—hot, crispy fried Spanish crullers. Zimmerman pipes the dough into a ribbed spiral, then coats the churros in crunchy sugar and cinnamon. They're perfect for dipping into hot chocolate.

Hot Chocolate with Máchica

Máchica is a sweetened, spiced grain blend that Ecuadorans use to enrich the texture and flavor of drinks. Spanish colonists brought this cooking technique to Ecuador from Mexico, where corn is used instead of barley.

Hot Chocolate with Rum

This bittersweet hot chocolate laced with dark rum is especially warming on a cold winter night.

