Homemade Versions of Storebought Desserts

Pastry chef Cheryl Burr of San Francisco's Bacar loves candy, as is obvious from her homage to the Almond Joy. Her luxurious take consists of a supremely fudgy brownie topped with a layer of chewy, flaky, exceptionally tender coconut.
Rachel Thebault, owner of Tribeca Treats in New York City, has reimagined the humble Oreo as an indulgence that is spectacular as an afternoon snack or as the end to an elegant meal. She replaces the creamy center with gooey golden caramel and then dips the sandwich in rich dark chocolate. Perfect with milk—or even better with a tawny port.
Moon pies are classic Southern cookies filled with marshmallow and coated with chocolate. Rebekah Turshen, the pastry chef at Nashville's City House, models hers on the classic, but also on the excellently named Goo-Goo Clusters, a peanut candy invented in Nashville in 1912. She spreads crispy sugar cookies with chocolate and peanut butter, then sandwiches them around a marshmallow filling.