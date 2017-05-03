Homemade Versions of Storebought Desserts

These amazing homemade recipes include coconut brownie bars and chocolate-peanut butter moon pies.

Double-Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

This incredibly chocolaty and creamy quick-bake pie is a grown-up version of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

Coconut Brownie Bars

Pastry chef Cheryl Burr of San Francisco's Bacar loves candy, as is obvious from her homage to the Almond Joy. Her luxurious take consists of a supremely fudgy brownie topped with a layer of chewy, flaky, exceptionally tender coconut.

Chocolate-Caramel Sandwich Cookies

Rachel Thebault, owner of Tribeca Treats in New York City, has reimagined the humble Oreo as an indulgence that is spectacular as an afternoon snack or as the end to an elegant meal. She replaces the creamy center with gooey golden caramel and then dips the sandwich in rich dark chocolate. Perfect with milk—or even better with a tawny port.

Pecan Sandies

These cookies—reminiscent of Keebler Sandies Pecan Shortbreads—are unbelievably light, delicate and crisp.

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Moon Pies

Moon pies are classic Southern cookies filled with marshmallow and coated with chocolate. Rebekah Turshen, the pastry chef at Nashville's City House, models hers on the classic, but also on the excellently named Goo-Goo Clusters, a peanut candy invented in Nashville in 1912. She spreads crispy sugar cookies with chocolate and peanut butter, then sandwiches them around a marshmallow filling.

Chocolate-Marshmallow Sandwiches

As a kid in Atlanta, Todd English and his pals would stop by the local drugstore after baseball games for cherry Cokes and Moon Pies. Here is English's grown-up version of the sweet.

