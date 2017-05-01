Home Design Gifts

Food & Wine
1 of 17 © Typhoon Homewares

Typhoon Novo Kitchen Scale

This retro Novo Scale can weigh foods up to 4 pounds. Buy: $60, bedbathandbeyond.com

Advertisement
2 of 17 © potterybarn.com

Cambria Cake Stand

Put your fine pastry work on display with a sturdy cake stand. Buy: $45, potterybarn.com

3 of 17 © Roland Products Inc.

Zebag Bottle Carrier

Tote all of your bottles safely with this wine carrier. Buy: $99, amazon.com

Advertisement
4 of 17 © ferm LIVING / fermliving.com

Ferm Living Outline Trivet

Protect your table with this laser-cut oak trivet. $50, danishdesignstore.com

Advertisement
5 of 17 © markandgraham.com

Typographers Linen Napkins

Monogram these linen napkins with any font you like. Set of 4: $59, markandgraham.com

Advertisement
6 of 17

Kilim Rug

Add an accent to any room with a Kilim rug. From $59, wayfair.com.

Advertisement
7 of 17 © uncommongoods.com

Nesting Cloud Bowls

These porcelain bowls deserve to be on display. $160, uncommongoods.com.

Advertisement
8 of 17 © potterybarn.com

PB Classic Glass Drink Dispenser

Your best punch or lemonade needs an ideal dispenser for your summer parties. $59, potterybarn.com

Advertisement
9 of 17 Giselle Hernandez

Handmade Dishes

Make your dinnerware rustic yet durable with handmade plates. From $25, hanselmannpottery.com.

Advertisement
10 of 17 Studio Arhoj

Porcelain Cup

The unique cups will add some vibrancy to your mug cupboard. From $22, arhoj.com.

Advertisement
11 of 17 © markandgraham.com

Lacquer Octagon Tray

Carry your cocktails from kitchen to couch without spills with a sleek drink tray. $150, markandgraham.com.

Advertisement
12 of 17

Retro Dinnerware

Get some new bowls for your dinnerware collection. From $20, westelm.com.

Advertisement
13 of 17

Serving Spoon

Scoop your finest iteration of pasta or soup with this serving spoon. $50, alessi.com

Advertisement
14 of 17

Porcelain Lamp

A one-of-a-kind lamp for your kitchen space. $1,500, lizquan.com

Advertisement
15 of 17

Kobenstyle Dish

A Dutch oven you'll use time and time again. $99, bedbathandbeyond.com

Advertisement
16 of 17

Copper Chiller

Keep your wine or bubbly cool in the most trendy way. $90, williams-sonoma.com

Advertisement
17 of 17 © Christofle

Silverware Set

This sculptural piece looks like a fancy egg, but it actually holds a 24-piece set of silver-plated flatware. Buy: $1,190; christofle.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up