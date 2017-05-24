These classic recipes include Meyer lemon marmalade and blueberry muffins with crumb topping.
F&W’s Emily Kaiser, who co-authored The Harney & Sons Guide to Tea, pairs her clever tea sandwiches with spicy Indian chai, like the 500 Mile Chai.
These pleasantly dense cranberry-studded scones get a toffeelike flavor from light brown turbinado sugar, which has large, crunchy crystals. Sugar in the Raw is a good brand.
Likely a cross between an orange and a lemon, the Meyer lemon give this sweet-tart marmalade a bright citrus flavor.
These open-faced sandwiches created by F&W’s Marcia Kiesel can be cut into whimsical shapes. For a little graphic fun, look for radishes of varying shapes and sizes.
Kyotofu, a sleek New York City dessert bar, uses Japanese ingredients like green tea and sesame seeds in updated versions of Japanese classics.
These lightly sweet biscuits are delicious served warm for breakfast, with strawberry or raspberry jam.
You can easily replace the blueberries with other kinds of fresh fruit, such as raspberries or peaches (chopped into small pieces).
These biscuits get a kick from cayenne pepper and an aromatic lift from fresh herbs. Mashing the sweet potatoes with a fork means that the biscuits will be flecked throughout with orange.