High Tea

These classic recipes include Meyer lemon marmalade and blueberry muffins with crumb topping.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 8

Cucumber-Mint Chutney Tea Sandwiches

F&W’s Emily Kaiser, who co-authored The Harney & Sons Guide to Tea, pairs her clever tea sandwiches with spicy Indian chai, like the 500 Mile Chai.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 8

Orange-Cranberry Scones with Turbinado Sugar

These pleasantly dense cranberry-studded scones get a toffeelike flavor from light brown turbinado sugar, which has large, crunchy crystals. Sugar in the Raw is a good brand.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 8

Meyer Lemon Marmalade

Likely a cross between an orange and a lemon, the Meyer lemon give this sweet-tart marmalade a bright citrus flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 8

Radish, Parsley and Lemon-Butter Tea Sandwiches

These open-faced sandwiches created by F&W’s Marcia Kiesel can be cut into whimsical shapes. For a little graphic fun, look for radishes of varying shapes and sizes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 8

Crispy Sesame Tuiles

Kyotofu, a sleek New York City dessert bar, uses Japanese ingredients like green tea and sesame seeds in updated versions of Japanese classics.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 8

Sweet Lemon-Poppy Biscuits

These lightly sweet biscuits are delicious served warm for breakfast, with strawberry or raspberry jam.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 8

Blueberry Muffins with Crumb Topping

You can easily replace the blueberries with other kinds of fresh fruit, such as raspberries or peaches (chopped into small pieces).

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 8

Herb-Topped Sweet Potato Biscuits

These biscuits get a kick from cayenne pepper and an aromatic lift from fresh herbs. Mashing the sweet potatoes with a fork means that the biscuits will be flecked throughout with orange.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up