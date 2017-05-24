Healthy Thanksgiving Fruit Desserts

Here, pan-seared apricots and figs with honey and lavender, and more fantastic healthy Thanksgiving fruit desserts.

Sliced Oranges with Thyme Syrup

Oranges and thyme are magical together in this simple and elegant dessert. If you want a completely clear syrup without the bits of thyme, put the leaves in a tea ball and remove it once the syrup is chilled.

Fallen Toasted-Almond Soufflés with Poached Pears and Prunes

These soufflés collapse gracefully in their molds, so there’s no need to rush them to the table; they are more like a light cake than a fragile whipped-egg-white confection.

Olive Oil-and-Sauternes Cake with Roasted Pears

Neil Perry uses Sauternes in every component of this dessert, from the cake to the sauce. He also adds olive oil to the batter, which creates a delightfully moist crumb.

Plum Compote with Star Anise

Plums and star anise form a brilliant and novel pairing. Although you don’t eat it, we like to leave the star anise in the syrup because it looks so beautiful; you can remove it if you prefer. Serve the compote with pound cake or butter cookies.

Maple, Pear and Ricotta Parfaits

The ricotta in these parfaits is full of calcium, and the pears are loaded with fiber. To add flavor, Marisa May poaches the pears in water infused with maple syrup and lemon juice. The poached pears can also be served separately with granola or yogurt.

Pan-Seared Apricots and Figs with Honey and Lavender

Alain Coumont’s simple dessert delivers a lot of flavor without a lot of work. Try it with any combination of summer fruits, such as plums, peaches or raspberries, or use thyme instead of lavender. It’s also delicious with crème fraîche or vanilla ice cream.

