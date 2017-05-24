Healthy Pairings

Pairing: 2008 Nicolas Joly Clos de la Bergerie Savennières Roche-aux-Moines
"I like that all of the ingredients in this dish get a chance to meet each other," says Alexandra Guarnaschelli. She roasts the carrots and shallots along with the mustard-coated pork loin; then she uses the drippings to make a sauce. "The idea is that you never throw flavor away," Guarnaschelli says. "In fact, you collect flavor. It’s a good philosophy for healthy cooking."
Pairing: 2007 Boscarelli Vino Nobile di Montepulciano
"In this industry, you often don't eat when you need to," says Ronnie Killen. "What helped me lose weight was eating at the right times." He started having real meals with lean proteins, like this turkey chili.
Hearty-healthy tuna is a high-protein source of omega-3 fatty acids. Winemaker and triathlete Andrew Murray pairs it with a vibrant salad made with crisp snow peas, a good source of B vitamins and vitamin C.
Low in fat but high in protein, beans are one of Joe Bastianich’s favorite ingredients. He uses white beans here, but he also loves making this recipe with chickpeas and flat gigante beans: "The bigger and creamier the beans, the better."
Pairing: 2008 Dry Creek Vineyard Foggy Oaks Chardonnay
Brian Talley, who says he "cooks as much fish as everyone in the family will tolerate," pairs sweet flounder (a great source of lean protein) with a slightly smoky, healthy relish of homegrown chile peppers, corn and avocado.
Pairing: 2010 La Scolca "White Label" Gavi di Gavi
Marathoner Joe Bastianich likes the way protein- and omega–rich salmon gives him lots of energy without weighing him down. Here, it’s grilled until the skin is crisp. Green olives add more heart-healthy fat and a hit of cell-protecting vitamin E.
Cashews contain oleic acid, the same monounsaturated fat that makes olive oil so heart-healthy. This chicken-cashew stir-fry is a lighter take on a dish that Stéphane Vivier orders at Rin’s Thai in Sonoma, California. Its Asian flavors come from a bright mix of fish sauce, oyster sauce and basil—and just a little oil.