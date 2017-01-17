Healthy Movie Snacks

From crispy kale chips to chewy date-and-almond fudge, these healthy recipes make perfect snacks for a movie night at home.

Date-and-Almond Fudge with Sesame and Coconut

Bloggers Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley make this minimalist recipe with healthy fats—coconut oil and roasted almond butter—for a sticky, rich and satisfying vegan sweet.

Crispy Kale with Lemon-Yogurt Dip

“I like the idea of making a healthy kind of potato chip that’s not one of those packaged, dehydrated vegetable chips,” Seamus Mullen says. He roasts kale with extra-virgin olive oil and garlic until it’s crunchy.

Guacamole with Charred Jalapeño and Scallions

F&W’s Grace Parisi invented this smoky guacamole. For a brighter, crunchier guacamole, finely chop the scallions, garlic and jalapeño and stir them in raw.

Tomato Salsa with Cucumber "Chips"

This healthy take on the traditional chips-and-salsa combo is nearly fat-free and super-refreshing. The antioxidant-rich salsa is delicious served right after it’s made, but the flavors meld nicely after a day or two in the refrigerator.

Moroccan-Date Bonbons

Elizabeth Falkner loves eating these energy-boosting, cardamom-spiced date bites made with almonds, walnuts and pistachios. “Eat two of these as a snack or with some juice for breakfast, and you’re satisfied,” she says.

Healthy Coconut Flour Peanut Butter Balls

These healthy peanut butter-chocolate treats are naturally gluten-free. For a vegan version, swap in maple syrup in place of honey.

Kale Chips with Almond Butter and Miso

“We have an entire garden bed dedicated to kale that we use for these chips,” says Sera Pelle. She usually makes them in a dehydrator, but the oven method here works perfectly, too.

