At David Burke’s Primehouse, David Burke serves three mini beef tenderloin hot dogs, topping each one with a different kind of homemade relish, such as one made with citrus and red onion or another made with wild mushrooms and herbs. Burke grills beef tenderloin, cuts it into long, thick slices about the length and width of a hot dog, then cradles each piece in a soft bun. Instead of multiple relishes, use one summery relish, made with kernels of sweet corn and bits of red onion tossed with cider vinegar, goes on top of all the "dogs."